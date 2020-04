EXO's Suho decorated the cover of 'Allure'.

The concept for his photoshoot was 'Me, Myself and I', and he showed off his signature soft charisma along with various accessories and calligraphy. He talked about the EXO members and said, "I feel like we're all one person. I know what they're thinking or why they're doing something just by looking at them."

Check out his beautiful photoshoot below!