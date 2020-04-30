Song Seung Hun's agency responds after the actor's official Weibo 'likes' a post by ex-girlfriend Liu Yifei

Back on April 29, Chinese media outlets reported that actor Song Seung Hun's official Weibo account "liked" a recent post made by the actor's ex-girlfriend, actress Liu Yifei.

The headline garnered massive attention on Weibo, and some netizens raised questions of Song Seung Hun and Liu Yifei getting back together.

On April 30, Song Seung Hun's label King Kong by Starship responded to the situation with, "It was a mistake made by a staff member; while they were in the process of uploading Song Seung Hun's new drama poster, they accidentally 'liked' a suggested post by a mutual friend. Rumors of the two stars getting back together are untrue."



Song Seung Hun and Liu Yifei previously worked together in Chinese-Korean film 'The Third Way of Love', after which they went public with their relationship in 2015. They announced their breakup 3 years later, in 2018.

