Actor Yang Se Jong to enlist for mandatory military service next month

Actor Yang Se Jong is set to enlist for his mandatory military service next month.



On April 30, his label Good People responded to reports of the actor's enlistment, confirming, "Yang Se Jong will enlist on May 12. The exact location and time are private."

Yang Se Jong made his acting debut in the 2016 SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic' and went on to star in 'The Temperature of Love', 'Still 17', 'My Country: The New Age', and 'Dr. Romantic 2'. He also featured in the 2019 tvN variety show 'Coffee Friends'.



