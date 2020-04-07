Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, & Yoo Il to continue working together under new label created by their long-time manager

On April 8, a new startup entertainment agency by the name of Man of Creation (M.O.C) revealed that they have signed exclusive contracts with actors Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il.



M.O.C stated, "We are so happy to be able to work together with Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il based on our long-time trust and loyalty toward one another. Each of these actors have unlimited potential, and we plan to provide them with the most detailed, most efficient support based on our mutual relationship built up over time so that they can continue to promote actively in variety of fields."

Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il debuted together back in 2013 under an actors' group known as 5urprise. Afterward, the actors became well-known for their various roles in dramas, films, musicals, theater productions, etc.

Earlier this year as their contracts with Fantagio neared an end, Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il decided that they wanted to continue working together with their long-time manager under a new startup agency, turning down numerous love calls from large acting labels.

Best of luck to the actors under their new home, M.O.C!

