Recovered baby photos of BTS's Jungkook prove that the shining stars in his eyes have been there since birth

Adorable baby photos of BTS's Jungkook, previously released as blurry, low-quality images, have been recovered with a clearer images and colors!



One unchanging quality about Jungkook that fans immediately noticed was the "shining stars" in the idol's eyes. Since debut, fans have given nicknames such as "shining stars" or "star-embedded eyes" for the BTS maknae's charming eyes. The nicknames come from the fact that when light is reflected in Jungkook's big, dark pupils, it gives off the effect of looking up at a bright star in the night sky.

Do you see the "shining stars" in Jungkook's eyes, both in his baby photos above and in his debut image now?

Netizens left comments like, "The stars in his eyes are the same, back then and now", "He literally looks the same", "There really are stars embedded in his eyes TT", "Are there still people out there who don't know that Jungkook has stars in his eyes?", "He grew up looking exactly like he was as a baby, the same eye-size and all", "It's like looking at space", "His pupils are huge, and sparkly sparkly", and more!