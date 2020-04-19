KBS issues official apology after drama 'Once Again' stirs controversy for scenes monetizing sexual appeal

On April 19, the staff of KBS2's weekend drama 'Once Again' issued an official statement of apology in response to a recent controversy, where the drama was accused of showing "monetization of sexual appeal" in a positive light.

During episodes 13 and 14 of 'Once Again' aired on April 18, actresses Lee Jung Eun, Kim So Ra, and Song Da Eun opened up a kimbap restaurant. They then decided to promote the restaurant by advertising Kim So Ra and Song Da Eun as the pretty main servers, and male customers were seen lining up outside the restaurant to see the two ladies.



When viewers called out the kimbap restaurant scenes by calling it "monetization of sexual appeal", KBS released an apology as follows:

"We find it very regretful that viewers found some scenes from drama 'Once Again' aired on April 18 uncomfortable and offensive. We will make an effort to be more careful in the future. First, we will make sure to edit the controversial scenes accordingly for future episodes as well as for any rerun broadcasts. Once again, we ensure that our drama staff work harder and take more care to meet our viewers' expectations. Thank you."



