Oh My Girl reveal more hints about their comeback in newest teaser for 'NONSTOP'

Oh My Girl is ready to make their comeback with 'NONSTOP' with a cute teaser video revealing more hints about the group's comeback.

The girls released a cute teaser video on their Twitter account earlier today with a caption that reads: "Bear Museum square arrival". Following their board game theme, the group continues to release hints about their concept that have fans excited to see what they have to offer. In the video the members take turns speaking to their fans, saying:





Hyojung: Hello! This is Oh My Girl. In two days, Oh My Girl's title track for their seventh mini-album 'NONSTOP' will be released!

Jiho: We are so excited that our hearts are pounding!

Arin: Have you been waiting for us?

Mimi: Yes. We just arrived at the Bear Museum square in the NONSTOP game.

Binnie: You can find all the information about the Bear Museum on Oh My Girl's official fan cafe.

YooA: You're ready to begin this heart-pounding journey through your inner emotions, right?

Seunghee: Oh My Girl will be coming back looking cool soon so let's meet soon.





Stay tuned for Oh My Girl's comeback on April 27th.







