Former I.O.I groupmates Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung pose for selfies behind-the-scenes of 'I Am Somi'

Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung are proving the bond between I.O.I members is still going strong!



On April 19 KST, Yoo Yeon Jung took to her personal Instagram account to share a couple photos of the two girls together behind the scenes of Jeon So Mi's reality show 'I Am Somi,' captioning the images with: "Everyone, did you enjoy watching 'I Am Somi'?! [Here's] us, who aren't awkward with each other even though it's been a while since we last met up."



In the photos, the two seem to be having a blast, smiling and making silly faces as a camera behind them continues to shoot for the program.

Fans following the account left a number of comments, including: "I miss you both," "Did you have a fun time?," and "We will always love I.O.I."

Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Jung and her current group Cosmic Girls released their most recent album 'As You Wish' last November.

Check out the Instagram post below!