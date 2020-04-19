7

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Former I.O.I groupmates Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung pose for selfies behind-the-scenes of 'I Am Somi'

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung are proving the bond between I.O.I members is still going strong!

On April 19 KST, Yoo Yeon Jung took to her personal Instagram account to share a couple photos of the two girls together behind the scenes of Jeon So Mi's reality show 'I Am Somi,' captioning the images with: "Everyone, did you enjoy watching 'I Am Somi'?! [Here's] us, who aren't awkward with each other even though it's been a while since we last met up."

In the photos, the two seem to be having a blast, smiling and making silly faces as a camera behind them continues to shoot for the program.

Fans following the account left a number of comments, including: "I miss you both," "Did you have a fun time?," and "We will always love I.O.I."

Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Jung and her current group Cosmic Girls released their most recent album 'As You Wish' last November.

Check out the Instagram post below!

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Yeonjung
  3. IOI
  4. Yoo Yeon Jung
  5. Jeon So Mi
1 391 Share 100% Upvoted

-1

BTSRULEVIPDROOL-1,017 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I am Somi.... You are also with yg so youre irrelevant AKP please stop giving these people attention

Share
CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
17 hours ago   57   32,541
CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
17 hours ago   57   32,541

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND