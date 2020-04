GOT7 has set a new record for themselves.

The boys sold 281,791 copies of 'DYE' for the first week according to Hanteo. That's more than the amount that 'Call My Name' sold in its first week (224,459 copies). The impressive amount shot them to #1 on the Hanteo weekly chart for the 4th week of April.

Congratulations to GOT7.