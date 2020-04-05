Netizens compare the different school uniform vibes from SM, JYP, & YG

Netizens are comparing the different school uniforms worn by SM, JYP, and YG artists.

On an online community forum, netizens shared and compiled the school looks that each of the Big 3 companies would often go for. From casual to preppy, these uniforms for boy groups and girl groups give off different "feels," according to the fans.

Check out some examples below!

JYP:

YG:

SM:

Some netizen comments include:

"OMG YG is my style", "Love the JYP uniforms", "Isn't f(x)'s Rum Pum Pum Pum a legend?", "EXO memories T_T", "my taste is JYP personally, because it's very standard, except for ITZY - they are very punk", "They are all super stylish", "I miss Wonder Girls' 'Irony' T_T", "other company groups have good uniforms too, like Block B, A Pink, and ATEEZ", "YG YG", "Feel bad for the uniform advertisement ones though, it wasn't their choice maybe??"

Which company's taste in school uniforms do you love the most?