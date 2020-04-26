NCT Dream releases "Rollin'" version of individual teaser images for 'Reload'

NCT Dream has released the "Rollin'" version of individual teaser images ahead of their upcoming mini-album 'Reload'.



On April 27 at midnight KST, NCT Dream unveiled 12 individual teaser images on their official social media accounts. This set of individual teaser images shows the members exuding charisma in denim, ready to roll. With only a couple days left till their comeback, NCT Dream continues to release content for their fans.



Check out the teaser images below and stay tuned for their release on April 29 at 6 PM KST!