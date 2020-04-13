Highlight's Doojoon to return to TV post-military through 'Four Wheeled Restaurant: Korea Edition'

Doojoon is out of the military and ready to get back to work!



On April 13 KST, a representative for tvN revealed that the Highlight member would be appearing in the their new variety program 'Four Wheeled Restaurant: Korea Edition.'



The variety show is a spin-off of the series 'Four Wheeled Restaurant,' a reality cooking show that brought chefs to countries like Thailand, China, and the United States to see if Korean chefs could accurate replicate regional dishes to locals' taste.



Meanwhile, tvN has stated that the specific timing of the program and its filming schedule have yet to be be decided.



Stay tuned for more about Doojoon's upcoming activities!