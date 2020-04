Singer IU is bringing everyone out of their quarantine gloom with an update containing a couple of gorgeous shots.

View this post on Instagram 꽃냠 A post shared by 이지금 (@dlwlrma) on Apr 9, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

On April 9th, IU posted a series of photos with the caption: “Flower Nom". IU is seen posing with a beautiful flower while on set for a photoshoot. Her white night blouse and jeans gave her look simplicity and sophistication at the same time.

IU will be starring in the movie ‘Dream’ alongside actor Park Seo Joon.