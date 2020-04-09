Hulu claps back at viewers complaining about ‘Parasite’ because it’s not in English

Streaming platform Hulu gave a refreshing clap back to viewers complaining about the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ not being in English.

‼️ PARASITE IS HERE ‼️



Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QkdzlTdjxa — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

A Twitter user made a rude response to Hulu's tweet encouraging people to stream the movie during the quarantine period, saying that the movie was “pathetic.” Hulu gave a proper response saying, "it won.... four oscars......" Another user complained because the movie had subtitles and "it being in a different language is so weird." However, Hulu gave another refreshing and amusing clap back, telling the individual that they could "always learn Korean!"

Netizens have been reacting saying:

“There are many different kinds of ignorance and wit in America. I’m not sure why but maybe it’s because the country is so big.”

“Lololo Cider (slang for Very satisfying). Lololol”

“Is it so hard to read your own native language…”

“It’s probably because they can’t read.”

“How stupid do you have to be to not be able to read subtitles?”





Prior to this, 'Parasite' was the first Korean film to receive prizes at the Academy Awards including the grand prize of 'Best Picture.' In addition, the movie won the Palme d’Or at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival, as well as awards at the 77th Golden Globe Awards and the 73rd British Academy Awards. The movie was released in May of last year and brought in a whopping 10 million people at the box-office in Korea. It was also successful in taking over box-offices around the world.