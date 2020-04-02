ITZY win #1 + Performances from April 2nd 'M! Countdown - School Special'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, Mnet aired a 'School Special' in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. As for the winners, ITZY took the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!





The lineup for tonight's episode included GFriend, SF9, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, ITZY, NCT U, TWICE, GOT7, Kim Chung Ha, EXO, IZ*ONE, Seventeen, ASTRO, VERIVERY, LOONA, A.C.E, LABOUM, ONEUS, TXT, (G)I-DLE, Taemin, Sunmi, BTS, and TVXQ.





Check out the special 'School Special' clips below!



GFriend







==

SF9







==

Red Velvet







==

MAMAMOO







==

ITZY







==

NCT U







==

TWICE







==

GOT7







==

Kim Chung Ha







==

EXO







==

IZ*ONE







==

Seventeen







==

ASTRO







==

VERIVERY







==

LOONA







==

A.C.E







==

LABOUM







==

ONEUS







==

TXT







==

(G)I-DLE







==

Taemin







==

Sunmi







==

BTS







==

TVXQ







===