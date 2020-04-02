ITZY win #1 + Performances from April 2nd 'M! Countdown - School Special'!

10

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week, Mnet aired a 'School Special' in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. As for the winners, ITZY took the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!


The lineup for tonight's episode included GFriendSF9Red VelvetMAMAMOOITZYNCT UTWICEGOT7Kim Chung HaEXOIZ*ONESeventeenASTROVERIVERYLOONAA.C.ELABOUMONEUSTXT(G)I-DLETaeminSunmiBTS, and TVXQ.

Check out the special 'School Special' clips below! 

