ITZY win #1 + Performances from April 2nd 'M! Countdown - School Special'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
This week, Mnet aired a 'School Special' in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. As for the winners, ITZY took the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!
The lineup for tonight's episode included GFriend, SF9, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, ITZY, NCT U, TWICE, GOT7, Kim Chung Ha, EXO, IZ*ONE, Seventeen, ASTRO, VERIVERY, LOONA, A.C.E, LABOUM, ONEUS, TXT, (G)I-DLE, Taemin, Sunmi, BTS, and TVXQ.
Check out the special 'School Special' clips below!
GFriend
==
SF9
==
Red Velvet
==
MAMAMOO
==
ITZY
==
NCT U
==
TWICE
==
GOT7
==
Kim Chung Ha
==
EXO
==
IZ*ONE
==
Seventeen
==
ASTRO
==
VERIVERY
==
LOONA
==
A.C.E
==
LABOUM
==
ONEUS
==
TXT
==
(G)I-DLE
==
Taemin
==
Sunmi
==
BTS
==
TVXQ
===
