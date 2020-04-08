10

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

HyunA shares adorable baby photos in newest update

AKP STAFF

HyunA shared her adorable baby photos in her newest Instagram update. 

It turns out, the famous sexy idol used to be an adorable little bean! HyunA shared two adorable baby photos in which she clearly showed off her sweet smile and love for the camera. One shows her kneeling while playing in a pink jacket while the other shows off HyunA's sweet smile while hanging out with a stuffed animal friend!

Netizens have been commenting, saying: 

"How are you so cute?"

"My arms used to be long like HyunA's too..."

"Look at her eye smile! How cute."

What do you think of HyunA's baby photos? 

  1. HyunA
1 514 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Hugh_J5 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

That's nice, but I'd be happier if the Queen of K-pop came out with more music and videos. She's only put out one song in the last 2 and a half years.

Share
Jonghyun, Key
Key posts a tribute to Jonghyun on Instagram
5 minutes ago   0   516

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND