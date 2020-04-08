HyunA shares adorable baby photos in newest update

HyunA shared her adorable baby photos in her newest Instagram update.

It turns out, the famous sexy idol used to be an adorable little bean! HyunA shared two adorable baby photos in which she clearly showed off her sweet smile and love for the camera. One shows her kneeling while playing in a pink jacket while the other shows off HyunA's sweet smile while hanging out with a stuffed animal friend!

Netizens have been commenting, saying:

"How are you so cute?"

"My arms used to be long like HyunA's too..."

"Look at her eye smile! How cute."

What do you think of HyunA's baby photos?