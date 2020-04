SHINee member Key posted a bittersweet tribute to Jonghyun on April 8th.

The caption reads: "Happy birthday. I miss you so much. I'm always sorry to you and I will always love you." The picture shows Jonghyun sitting in front of a plate of tonkatsu.





Fans also commented, stating:

"I miss him too."

"Today is such a happy and sad day."

"I keep crying."

Key and Jonghyun began promoting together in 2008 when they both joined SHINee.