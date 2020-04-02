Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for March 22 to March 28

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from March 22 to March 28 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Gaho - "Start" - 39,741,103 Points

2. Zico - "Any Song" - 28,008,485 Points

3. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 27,088,564 Points

4. Ha Hyun Woo - "Stone Block" - 23,840,983 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 23,156,272 Points

6. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 23,016,148 Points

7. Kang Daniel - "2U" - 22,824,075 Points

8. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 19,918,181 Points

9. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 19,652,606 Points



10. BTS - "ON" - 19,410,047 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Kang Daniel - 'CYAN'

2. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'

3. Ong Seong Wu - '[LAYERS]'

4. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone (Kit)'



5. ONEUS - 'IN ITS TIME'



6. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'



7. Super Junior D&E - 'Bout You'



8. Seventeen - 'TEEN, AGE'



9. Seventeen - 'BOYS BE'



10. Seventeen - 'An Ode'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Gaho - "Start"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Noel - "Late Night"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

9. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

10. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"





Source: Gaon

