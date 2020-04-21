10

Posted by germainej

Former B.A.P member Jongup teases long-awaited solo debut

Former B.A.P member Jongup has dropped a teaser image for his official solo debut!

Jongup signed with The Groove Company in November of last year, and he also announced his solo debut. On April 21, he released the teaser image for his comeback above for 'Moonw4lk', which is expected to release on May 7 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Jongup's solo debut.

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

YESSSSS 🙏🙏🙏

