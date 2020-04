DAY6 has confirmed their comeback date!

Fans had already guessed that DAY6 was coming back soon, as they saw subway ads related to their comeback. The members also posted about the ad on their Instagram, and JYP Entertainment has now confirmed that DAY6 is indeed coming back - on May 11th.

It's been 10 months since 'The Book of Us: Entropy' in October last year. Are you looking forward to DAY6's comeback?