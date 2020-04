TWICE is gearing up to come back soon.

JYP Entertainment revealed that the girls are going to be filming their new MV soon. The final comeback date has not yet been confirmed, but once it is, it will be revealed. It was previously reported that TWICE would be coming back in June, and it seems like the girls will indeed be coming back around then.

It's been 9 months since "Feel Special", so fans have been waiting anxiously for their comeback. Stay tuned for updates on TWICE!