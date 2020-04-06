5

Comedian Ji Suk Jin says he almost quit 'Running Man' multiple times

Comedian Ji Suk Jin revealed the shocking fact that he's almost quit legendary variety show 'Running Man' over three times in his long history on the show. 

In an interview on his Youtube channel 'A World Comfortable For Them', he stated: "It really didn't click, and at first I struggled so much. The rules of the MC and players are different." 

Ji Suk Jin usually plays the role of an MC on variety shows and said the outdoor variety show really didn't fit him at first. However, he prevailed, saying: "I met with PD Jo Hyo Jin privately over 3 times and we said we weren't helping each other and that I should quit. However, he supported me through all of this. Yoo Jae Suk also supported me. I want to say I am very grateful." 

Watch the clip below!

thealigirl83,779 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i'm not surprised. honestly, i think he endures a lot on that show, both physically and being the butt of a lot of jokes. i'm glad he stayed though, i think he's so funny! especially lately

Share

