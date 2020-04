A Pink is gearing up for their spring comeback with individual teasers, and members Chorong and Bomi are the latest stars to show off their gorgeous visuals for the group's upcoming album 'LOOK'.

The girls' teaser pictures and motion teasers show that both members can take on a variety of different concepts without a worry! Whether it's at a delicate tea party or under neon lights, both Chorong and Bomi prove that they are veteran idols.

Check out all the teasers below!