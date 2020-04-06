0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Kim Jong Kook wishes Jeon So Min 'happy birthday' & adds 'get well soon'

AKP STAFF

On April 7, singer Kim Jong Kook took to his Instagram to wish his fellow 'Running Man' cast member Jeon So Min a happy birthday!

Sharing a friendly, bare-faced photo with 'Running Man' cast members Jeon So Min, Lee Kwang Soo, and Yang Se Chan, Kim Jong Kook wrote, "So Min, happy birthday~ Hurry up and come back as soon as you're healthy~! #Birthday #HospitalDischarge #KwangSooToo #GetWellSoon." 

Meanwhile, Jeon So Min is currently taking a brief hiatus from 'Running Man' due to severe fatigue for approximately one month. Happy birthday, So Min!

  1. Jeon So Min
  2. Lee Kwang Soo
  3. Kim Jong Kook
0 1,184 Share Be the first to vote

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND