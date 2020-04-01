Actor Jang Geun Suk's mother put on trial for allegedly evading billions of Won in taxes

Actor Jang Geun Suk's mother has been put on trial for allegedly evading billions of Won in taxes.



On April 1, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' office indicted Jang Geun Suk's mother, who's only identified by her maiden name Jeon, with no jail time on the charges of evading taxes and violating the 'Act on the Additive Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes' on March 30 KST. According to reports, the National Tax Service filed a complaint against Jeon after conducting a search and tracking of her accounts.



Jeon is not only Jang Geun Suk's mother, but she's also the head of the TreeJ Company, which is his label. She stands accused of evading around 1 billion Won ($811,748.20 USD) in corporate taxes by withdrawing 5.3 billion Won ($4,302,332.19 USD) in sales from Japan through an account opened in Hong Kong in 2012. Jeon is also suspected of withdrawing about 500 million Won ($405,877.40 USD) in sales from Japan through accounts of third parties in Hong Kong in 2014.



Authorities stated, "The fact that a Korean company received income generated outside the country, including Japan, through personal accounts opened in Hong Kong, a major tax haven, constitutes offshore tax evasion." A prosecution official also commented, "It's true Jeon was handed over to the court on suspicion of offshore tax evasion. Unlike Jang Geun Suk, it's difficult to discuss details because his mother is not considered a public figure."



The first trial date has not yet been set.