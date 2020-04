2PM's Wooyoung trended worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are congratulating the veteran idol with loving tweets using the hashtag #ILikeMyWooyoungDay, stating:

Why am I being emotional rn? ㅠ.ㅠ My bb Woo.. I just love you so much, Jang Wooyoung! :')#ILikeMyWooyoungDay pic.twitter.com/v3ysskdj6o — 2PM Forerver (@hottest_dha) April 29, 2020

Happy birthday Wooyoung!