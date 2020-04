TWICE has released the first episode of their Youtube special 'Seize the Light'.

After much anticipation, fans are now able to see more of TWICE on and off stage. The first episode gave fans the exciting news that the group will be coming back with a new song titled "More and More" on June 1st via live stream.

The series will be 8 episodes total with new episodes being revealed every Wednesday. Are you excited for TWICE's comeback?