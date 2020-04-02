2AM's Changmin receives flack from netizens for his cross-dressing "marriage" April Fools Day prank

2AM's Changmin is receiving flack from netizens due to his cross-dressing April Fools Day prank.

The singer posted pictures of himself in women's' clothing, makeup, and a wig, with a caption stating: "I'm getting married." Unfortunately, netizens were unhappy with the prank, saying:





"Can you not do things like this? It's not funny at all. Cross-dressing isn't funny."

"Ugh."

"Why does he do things like this?"

"Is he crazy?"

"Really Pretty..."



















Do you think netizens are overreacting?