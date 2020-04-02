93

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

2AM's Changmin receives flack from netizens for his cross-dressing "marriage" April Fools Day prank

2AM's Changmin is receiving flack from netizens due to his cross-dressing April Fools Day prank. 

저 결혼합니다.

The singer posted pictures of himself in women's' clothing, makeup, and a wig, with a caption stating: "I'm getting married." Unfortunately, netizens were unhappy with the prank, saying: 


"Can you not do things like this? It's not funny at all. Cross-dressing isn't funny."

"Ugh."

"Why does he do things like this?"

"Is he crazy?"

"Really Pretty..."





Do you think netizens are overreacting? 

Vash_Outlaw997 pts 3 hours ago 9
3 hours ago

Netizens just showing how stupid they are again. They don't seem to mind when Jackson, BTOB, TVXQ, Super Junior, and countless other idols cross dress for special stages and variety shows.

baechufan528 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Lmao they’re overreacting. He looks better than I do, and I’m a woman.

