Daniel Dae Kim says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus

Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The actor who is known for his roles on 'Lost' and 'Hawaii 5-0,' wrote on his Instagram, "My experience fighting the coronavirus. Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

We hope Daniel Dae Kim has a full and speedy recovery.