1 hour ago

Daniel Dae Kim says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus

Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The actor who is known for his roles on 'Lost' and 'Hawaii 5-0,' wrote on his Instagram, "My experience fighting the coronavirus. Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

We hope Daniel Dae Kim has a full and speedy recovery.

gina273585 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

I'm glad he's good about it and not freaking the f*ck out. Hope he gets a lot of rest and recover from this.

ximkinz-314 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

eep

each new celeb that gets it makes me even more anxious

