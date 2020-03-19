Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon cast as female lead of 'Comic Book Boy Girl' opposite Kim Min Kyu

'Playlist's upcoming webtoon-based web drama series 'Comic Book Boy Girl' has officially confirmed its lead cast!

After bringing on board rookie star Kim Min Kyu in the role of the story's male lead Chun Nam Wook, 'Playlist' has now announced even more stars to head the main cast including Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Han Ji Hyo, and Lim Bo Ra.

Based off of a popular, ongoing webtoon series, 'Comic Book Boy Girl' tells the story of a fictional male character from a romance comic who jumps out of the 2-dimensional pages into real life.

Opposite Kim Min Kyu in the role of the comic book male lead Chun Nam Wook is Kim Do Yeon, playing the character Han Sun Nyeo. Chun Nam Wook's romance comic book series in the web drama, 'A Fairy and Nam Wook', is actually written by Han Sun Nyeo's mother. Which is why when Chun Nam Wook jumps out of the comic pages, he lands right in Han Sun Nyeo's house and begins living with her family.

In addition, actor Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Han Sun Nyeo's closest male friend Noh Ye Jun, and actress Han Ji Hyo also plays the role of Sun Nyeo and Ye Jun's friend/aspiring webtoon author Park Min Jung.

Filming for 'Comic Book Boy Girl' begins in April, with aims to air some time in June.