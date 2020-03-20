WINNER drop motion teaser for pre-release track 'Hold'

WINNER have dropped a motion teaser for their pre-release track 'Hold'.



The motion teaser video below features a living room and an audio preview for WINNER's upcoming song "Hold", which was composed and written by member Song Min Ho alongside producer R.Tee.



As previously reported, "Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks. The album also likely marks the group's final release before members Kim Jin Wooand Lee Seung Hoon enlist for their mandatory military service this year.



"Hold" will be out on March 26 KST. What do you think of the motion teaser?

