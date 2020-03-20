SHINee's Taemin lights up the city in 'Vogue' pictorial

SHINee's Taemin expressed his desire to deliver good energy in the April issue of 'Vogue' magazine.



'Vogue Korea' revealed the preview of Taemin's pictorial shot in London's Stratford area. The SHINee member wears trench coats, suits, and a paisley patterned shirt with ease, giving a dreamy and relaxed vibe.



In his interview for the magazine, Taemin expressed, "I have pride in that what I do gives people positive energy. I want to make people happy, and I want it stimulate people in a good way."





Take a look at Taemin's pictorial for 'Vogue' above and below.