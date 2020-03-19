'Ulzzang Generation' star & streamer Lee Chi Hoon passes away at 32

'Ulzzang Generation' star and streamer Lee Chi Hoon has passed away.



On March 19, reports revealed Lee Chi Hoon had passed away unexpectedly earlier today. The 32-year-old reality star's death is coming as quite a shock as he was posting on social media until very recently.



Reports say he had been suffering from lymphitis and body aches. Lee Chi Hoon previously expressed on his YouTube channel and social media, "I visited the hospital 2 days ago because of my lymphatic inflammation, but today, I'm experiencing really bad body aches. I hope it's not the coronavirus. I don't even have the strength to hold a mouse, so I'm writing this notice on mobile."



His funeral will be held on Monday at 7:30AM KST.