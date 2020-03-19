Red Velvet's Joy reveals cheerful teaser video for 'Hospital Playlist' OST

Red Velvet's Joy revealed a teaser video for her upcoming song for the 'Hospital Playlist' OST.



Joy is the voice behind the upbeat, cheerful track "Introduce Me if You Know Someone Nice", which is part 2 of tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' OST. The teaser video below features the Red Velvet member in the studio as she looks over lyrics and dances to the feel-good acoustic instrumental.



Joy's "Introduce Me if You Know Someone Nice" drops on March 20 KST. What do you think of the preview?



