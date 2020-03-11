4

Posted 27 minutes ago

TOO unveil charismatic individual concept images of Donggun & Minsu

Stone Music Entertainment x n.CH Entertainment's global rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has unveiled new debut concept images of today's members Donggun and Minsu, ahead of their full 1st mini album release. 

In their individual concept photos, Donggun and Minsu captivate onlookers with their charismatic auras, at times also hinting at a mood of lonely solitude. Meanwhile, TOO will be debuting this April 1 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Reason For Being: 仁'.

Sone98944
10 minutes ago

um...hello?? This looks like EXO's Obsession concept...

