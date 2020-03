WINNER will be making a comeback at the end of this month!

On March 12, the group dropped a nostalgic teaser image announcing that their new comeback album will be out this March 26 at 6 PM KST. As WINNER members such as Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon are due to enlist by the end of this year, many suspect that this will likely mark WINNER's final comeback before the members begin their mandatory service duties.

Can't wait for more details on WINNER's comeback!