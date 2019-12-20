Court dismisses both appeals from former The East Light members' child abuse case

The court has dismissed both appeals from the former The East Light members' child abuse case.



As previously reported, Media Line Entertainment CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse, while former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.



Kim Chang Hwan appealed his sentence, and prosecutors also sought a tougher sentence on behalf of the Lee brothers. On December 20, the Seoul Central District Court's judge Lee Kwan Yong dismissed both appeals from the defendant and prosecution. However, Moon Young Il's sentence was reduced to 1 year and 4 months from 2 years in prison, but his child abuse education and 3-year ban on working with minors remained.



The court explained, "After the incident, Moon Young Il kept his distance from the victims for over a year, and there are no similar incidents on his criminal record. We also considered that he deposited 50 million Won ($43,104.22 USD) for the victims during the appeal case." Kim Chang Hwan's original sentence remained.



Prosecution stated, "Kim Chang Hwan made a mockery of the judicial process by denying his own crimes and inciting Lee Eun Sung, Jung Sa Gang, and Moon Young Il to commit perjury. This has been like a second attack on the victims, but the court chose to give him a suspended sentence. We regret this deeply. Moon Young Il has agreed and complied with Kim Chang Hwan's behavior and made the deposit to the victims without their consent. The victims made it clear to the court they did not agree. Therefore, we cannot understand why his sentence was reduced."



The prosecution concluded that they intend to submit an appeal to a higher court.