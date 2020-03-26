EXO's Suho to hold live Q&A with fans on 'TwitterBlueroom'!

EXO's Suho will be holding a live Q&A session with fans on 'TwitterBlueroom'!



On March 26 at 6PM KST, Suho will be responding to fans live as they send in questions with the hashtag '#AskSUHO'. During the special Q&A session, fans will get to interact with the EXO member live as he discusses his plans as a solo artist, what he's been up to lately, and his upcoming solo EP album 'Self-Portrait'.



He'll also be revealing a special unboxing of his EP album package for the first time for EXO-L as well as the winning illustrations from his drawing contest '#DrawingContestfortheWorldsBestSUHO'.



Take a look at the info for Suho's live Q&A below.



