Prosecutors request prison sentences for The East Light producer and Media Line Ent. CEO in appeal trial

Prosecutors requested prison sentences for The East Light producer Moon Young Il and Media Line Entertainment CEO Kim Chang Hwan at the appeal trial once again.



The third hearing for the appeal was held on November 27 at 10:30AM KST, and prosecution demanded 3 years of prison for Moon Young Il and 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years for Kim Chang Hwan. Prosecutors claimed the sentences were necessary as the defendants did not admit to the charges of child abuse, did not express remorse, and continued to blame the victims.



Produce Moon Young Il stated, "All I can say is I'm sorry. I live in repentance and reflected on myself during the past year. I feel endless guilt because it seems that my actions caused harm to their futures. I think even a year from now, all I'll be able to say is I'm sorry. I'm apologetic to everyone involved in the situation. I'll live diligently as I repent." Kim Chang Hwan said, "I've never done anything disgraceful for the past 30 years of my career. I've always thought that artists can't receive love from the public if they're not loved by us. It's only Moon Young Il's mistake, so please acknowledge how I feel about being wrongly accused."



The sentencing trial will be held on December 20 at 2PM KST.



As previously reported this past July, CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse, while former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun. Kim Chang Hwan then appealed his ruling.