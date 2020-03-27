Song Ji Hyo finally learns what the #AnysongChallenge is on this week's 'Running Man' thanks to guest Zico

'Running Man's Song Ji Hyo will finally learn how to do the #AnysongChallenge on this week's broadcast!

Previously during an episode of 'Running Man', the cast members decided to do the #AnysongChallenge together. However, Song Ji Hyo commented, "What song is that?" and started dancing however she felt like, shocking her fellow cast members with her blindness to popular trends!

But on the March 29 episode of 'Running Man', the creator of the #AnysongChallenge - Zico himself - will be appearing as one of the guests! Zico has come to personally teach Song Ji Hyo the moves to the #AnysongChallenge, forming a perfect collaboration.

However, afterward, Yoo Jae Suk exclaimed, "We need to edit this out! Everyone loves 'Ji Hyo who lives under a rock'. You're not allowed to have communication with the outside world!"

You can catch the full broadcast this March 29 at 5 PM KST!

