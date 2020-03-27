Weki Meki throw an energetic karaoke + dance party on 'Idol Radio' & sing 'Color Me' live for the first time on broadcast

24

Girl group Weki Meki appeared as guests on the March 27 broadcast of MBC's 'Idol Radio'!

Weki Meki members Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Do Yeon took on the role of special DJs, as the girl group talked about wrapping up their "Dazzle Dazzle" promotions, recently becoming models for a school uniform brand, and more. 

Next came the highlight of 'Idol Radio' - the 'King of Coin Karaoke'! Weki Meki's main vocal Sooyeon started the party off with Ailee's "U&I", followed by Lua with an upbeat rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody"!


Elly came up next and sang Bolbbalgan4's "Travel", welcoming the oncoming of spring. Maknae Lucy then wowed viewers with an elegant dance cover of "Señorita", to which Choi Yoo Jung answered with a powerful performance to Chris Brown's "Early 2K" as well as a cover of NCT 127's "Kick It"!

Finally, Weki Meki treated fans to a live performance of their song "Color Me" for the first time on broadcast. Watch clips of Weki Meki's fun karaoke + dance party, above and below!

Pendragonx1,231 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

stop sleeping on this group, world! ::shakes fist::
thealigirl83,654 pts 20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Yoojung really killed Kick It! i wish there was a dancing program these days so she could show off a bit

