News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Soloist Han Dong Geun to release new single 'Candle'

Soloist Han Dong Geun will be releasing his new song “Candle” (literal translation) on March 8.

His agency Brand New Music said, “It is a song that has been created carefully over a long time. Though it has been a time of chaos lately, we hope that this song can be a small boost to everyone who needs comfort, like a “candle” that burns themselves to give other light without a word.”.

“Candle” is a ballad song that compares the story of having a hard time with “candles” that melts themselves to give off light.

This song will be released on March 8, 6PM KST.

