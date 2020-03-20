Former Nine Muses member SungA welcomes her first baby!

Former Nine Muses member SungA and her husband have welcomed their first baby!



On March 20, SungA announced to fans on Instagram that she'd given birth to a baby boy, writing, "2020.03.19 3:09PM 3.6kg. Hello, thank you so much for coming to mom and dad, our son. I can't express these feelings through words. As soon as I saw you, I fell in love. Let's be happy and healthy, baby."



SungA revealed this past January that she and her husband DJ DaQ were expecting after tying the knot in 2018.



Congratulations to the couple!



