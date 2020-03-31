85

Suho reveals why he avoids get-togethers with EXO members

Suho revealed why he often avoids get-togethers with the EXO members.

On the March 31st episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Suho featured as a guest to promote his solo debut album 'Self-Portrait', and DJ Kim Shin Young asked him about his image as a "hyung who opens his wallet easily." The EXO member explained, "Firstly, I try to buy when it comes to hoobaes or friends who aren't as well-known, but I don't buy for my members. There's no need to."

He continued, "When the members meet, I purposely don't go often. I tell them I can't because I have something in my schedule. I'm able to turn them down," revealing he avoided get-togethers to avoid paying for the bill as the oldest EXO member next to Xiumin. Suho added, "Recently, I wasn't able to see my NCT friends because they're busy, but I bought a traditional family meal for Park Ji Hoon. It's because it's been a month or two, and we have to hit the gym and get protein." 

In other news, Suho recently made his solo debut with "Let's Love".


Here we go again with your title baiting for clicks. Hope you'll write something about his preparation for album. That would be more interesting on supposed music site.

