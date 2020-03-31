Suho reveals why he avoids get-togethers with EXO members

Suho revealed why he often avoids get-togethers with the EXO members.



On the March 31st episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Suho featured as a guest to promote his solo debut album 'Self-Portrait', and DJ Kim Shin Young asked him about his image as a "hyung who opens his wallet easily." The EXO member explained, "Firstly, I try to buy when it comes to hoobaes or friends who aren't as well-known, but I don't buy for my members. There's no need to."



He continued, "When the members meet, I purposely don't go often. I tell them I can't because I have something in my schedule. I'm able to turn them down," revealing he avoided get-togethers to avoid paying for the bill as the oldest EXO member next to Xiumin. Suho added, "Recently, I wasn't able to see my NCT friends because they're busy, but I bought a traditional family meal for Park Ji Hoon. It's because it's been a month or two, and we have to hit the gym and get protein."



In other news, Suho recently made his solo debut with "Let's Love".





