Irene sports a bare faced look in beautiful candid shots, says she'll follow anyone who follows her back

Red Velvet's Irene shared some gorgeous candid shots on her Instagram in a recent update on March 4th.

Irene is sporting a no-makeup look that highlights her pure and delicate visuals. Her black sweater really accentuates her pale skin, making her look even more doll-like than usual. She also made an impression with her caption which reads: "Everyone who follows me RIGHT NOW gets a follow back".





Irene recently made a 100 million KRW (~80,000 USD) donation to help aid Coronavirus relief efforts



