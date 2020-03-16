11

Park Seo Joon hilariously grieves the ending of 'Itaewon Class'

Park Seo Joon hilariously bid goodbye to his latest drama 'Itaewon Class' in this latest update.

His March 16th Instagram update showed the actor posting a still cut from the drama of himself crying in the rain with the caption: "This week is the last week...", showing a hilarious but sad reaction to the end of the series. 

이번주가 마지막이라니

The 15th episode will broadcast on March 20, while the 16th and final episode will broadcast on March 21. The drama has been boasting record ratings of over 14 to 15%.

Are you looking forward to watching the end of the drama?

I’m gonna binge this drama after it ends as always I don’t have the patience to wait for another ep to come out 😂

I am waiting to maraton this drama!!!!

