Former MONSTA X member Wonho addresses his past, his love for MONBEBE, and more in an exclusive interview with Dispatch

Former MONSTA X member Wonho opened up about his past, his love for his former group, and more in an exclusive interview with Dispatch.

Wonho had been under allegations that he had been habitually smoking marijuana, which he has now been proved not guilty. He talked about growing up in poverty, leading to the result of him hanging out with the wrong crowd. As for model Jung Da Eun, who exposed details about his previous life which got him kicked out of the group, Wonho stated that the two had met while working as fitting models.

Wonho also talked about how hard he worked to right the wrongs he had committed in his past due to his upbringing. He mentioned his love for MONBEBE's, saying: "I was able to be proud because of a group called MONBEBE. After I met them, I completely changed. I realized what it meant to be loved. Every day, I tried harder to live well."





You can check out the full interview courtesy of Twitter user @heartbreakerji below.

Wonho has remained inactive since his departure from MONSTA X and fans are still globally demanding that he be re-added to the group.