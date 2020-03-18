Old high school photo of BTS's V along with Oh My Girl's Seunghee and Mr. Trot's Kim Hee Jae resurfaces

An old high school photo of BTS's V along with other celebrities and idols has resurfaced.

The photo shows V with Oh My Girl's Seunghee and 'Mr. Trot's Kim Hee Jae posing cutely for a picture while wearing props. All three of them attended the Korean Arts High School in Seoul together, leading to their friendship. Netizens have been commenting in shock at the connections between these celebrities and how their visuals were top-notch, saying:





"Oh wow I didn't know they were close!"

"This combination is fresh."

" I knew V was close friends with Jimin and Seunghee back then."



"This is so interesting."

"They were such babies then..."

"All three of them are so cute."

What do you think of this unexpected idol friendship?