16

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Old high school photo of BTS's V along with Oh My Girl's Seunghee and Mr. Trot's Kim Hee Jae resurfaces

AKP STAFF

An old high school photo of BTS's V along with other celebrities and idols has resurfaced.

The photo shows V with Oh My Girl's Seunghee and 'Mr. Trot's Kim Hee Jae posing cutely for a picture while wearing props. All three of them attended the Korean Arts High School in Seoul together, leading to their friendship. Netizens have been commenting in shock at the connections between these celebrities and how their visuals were top-notch, saying: 


"Oh wow I didn't know they were close!"

"This combination is fresh."

" I knew V was close friends with Jimin and Seunghee back then."

"This is so interesting."

"They were such babies then..."

"All three of them are so cute."

What do you think of this unexpected idol friendship? 

  1. BTS
2 3,542 Share 73% Upvoted

0

armystan7333 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Wow naked face V is the most handsome V, even then his visuals were no joke. I'm glad he had a diverse group of friends then and even now everyone is able to appreciate his goofball personality. Also, am I the only one curious about who the person behind the heart picture is? lol

Share

-1

pink_oracle4,567 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

It terrifies me anytime Seunghee brings up her friendship with V. But hopefully this proof shot will be positively received.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC
CLC celebrate their 5th anniversary
2 hours ago   1   637
ITZY
[Album and MV Review] ITZY – 'IT’z ME'
22 hours ago   1   1,967

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND