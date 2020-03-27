77

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung says a harsh comment made her lose over 13 pounds in 3 months

Oh My Girl's Hyojung revealed a harsh comment made her lose over 13 pounds (6kg) in 3 months.

On the March 26th episode of 'Happy Together 4', Hyojung revealed why she went on a harsh diet as a trainee. The Oh My Girl member explained someone had commented she looked like an "ahjumma" (auntie or older woman) when she was 20 years old, saying, "I heard those harsh words when I was a trainee. I was only 20 years old when I was told, 'Hyojung, I think you need to diet.'" 

She further revealed the shock had made her lose over 13 pounds in 3 months, "I worked hard on my diet and fitness for 3 months, so I lost 6kg and made my debut." As for her current regiment, Hyojung shared, "I do pilates four times a week in the morning. If I don't do pilates, I go biking or I go to the gym to lift weights."

In related news, Oh My Girl are set to make a comeback in April.

sansansan2111 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

On a side note, OMG’s debut song “Cupid” is a banger 🎶 I still listen to it pretty often! They were all so thin then. Hyojung-be happy & healthy!

nunyabsnss1,129 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I hope that she's in a better place where her health is her main priority and that she's not too hard on herself because of other's opinions. But, honestly that's easier said than done. Idols are under such pressure to be beyond perfect and gorgeous and unbelievably thin and if they don't live up to those expectations netizens tear them apart as if they're not even human. It's no wonder eating disorders are so common and people in k entertainment talk about anorexia like it's a diet.

