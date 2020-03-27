Oh My Girl's Hyojung says a harsh comment made her lose over 13 pounds in 3 months

Oh My Girl's Hyojung revealed a harsh comment made her lose over 13 pounds (6kg) in 3 months.



On the March 26th episode of 'Happy Together 4', Hyojung revealed why she went on a harsh diet as a trainee. The Oh My Girl member explained someone had commented she looked like an "ahjumma" (auntie or older woman) when she was 20 years old, saying, "I heard those harsh words when I was a trainee. I was only 20 years old when I was told, 'Hyojung, I think you need to diet.'"



She further revealed the shock had made her lose over 13 pounds in 3 months, "I worked hard on my diet and fitness for 3 months, so I lost 6kg and made my debut." As for her current regiment, Hyojung shared, "I do pilates four times a week in the morning. If I don't do pilates, I go biking or I go to the gym to lift weights."



In related news, Oh My Girl are set to make a comeback in April.



