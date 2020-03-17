Netizens can't stop talking about BTS Jin's glow-up from 7 years ago to now

BTS has been hustling hard since their debut and has gone through many changes, artistically and visually. Jin is one particular member who has netizens buzzing about his incredible glow-up since his debut days.

A popular community forum post highlighted Jin's drastic change in visuals since his debut days at agee 22 till now at age 29. The formerly baby faced idol has now become a charismatic and full-grown stud!

Netizen comments include:

"Our Jin grew up so well."

"I like his look right now better."

"My god I would like to be reborn with a face like that."

Check out more pictures of Jin below. What do you think of his glow-up?